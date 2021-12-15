Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama; Operation Underway

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir):
One terrorist has been neutralised by security forces in the ongoing encounter in the Rajpura area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
The operation, which started on the intervening night of December 14 and 15, is still underway.
"Pulwama Encounter Update: 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.
More details in the matter are awaited.