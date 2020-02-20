One More Indian Tests Positive For Coronavirus On Japan Cruise Ship

A total of 138 Indians are stuck at Diamond Princess cruise ship.

One more Indian aboard a quarantined cruise ship off Japan was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the number of Indian nationals infected with the virus on the vessel to eight, the Indian embassy in Japan said on Thursday.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on February 3 with 3,711 passengers and crew onboard.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship.

"1 Indian crew who tested positive for COVID19 among 79 new cases on #DiamondPrincess yesterday too has been shifted to hospital for treatment. All 8 Indians receiving treatment are responding well. Rest all Indians on-board are braving out the trying circumstances," the Indian embassy said.

Earlier, seven Indians were tested positive for the COVID-19.

The embassy said that infected Indians were responding well to the treatment.

The Indian embassy earlier said it was making efforts for de-boarding of all the Indians from the ship after the end of the quarantine period and was in discussions with the Japanese government and the ship management company for the disembarkation modalities and welfare of the Indians.