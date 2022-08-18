One More 'Big' From Sharad Pawar's Party Will Go To Jail, Claims BJP Leader

"One NCP big - big leader will meet Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh soon!" Mr Kamboj tweeted.

A social media post by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing functionary Mohit Kamboj implying that one more "big" Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader would go to jail soon sparked a row on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders said Mr Kamboj's tweet amounts to intimidating the people critical of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

"Save this tweet. One NCP big - big leader will meet Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh soon!" Mr Kamboj tweeted.

NCP leaders and former ministers Mr Malik and Mr Deshmukh are in jail in Mumbai in connection with separate money laundering cases.

Mr Kamboj's tweet came against the backdrop of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar's critical remarks against the Shinde-led government.

As the tweet caused a row, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar told reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan here that Kamboj has tweeted in his personal capacity "but he has a strike rate of 100 per cent".

Senior NCP leader and former state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said the practice of some spokespersons of the BJP making certain announcements and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following them up with action has become a "new normal in the last couple of years".

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged blackmailing has become a "business as usual" for the BJP.

"The BJP uses probe agencies to target its opponents. Our fight will continue against such people," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)