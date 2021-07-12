One More Arrested In Case Related To Slogan Shouting Against UP Minister: Police

Charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been added in FIR: Police

One more person has been arrested in a case linked to shouting slogans against Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari and his family members, police said on Sunday.

Senior police official from Kotwali police station Bal Mukund Mishra said Surya Prakash Verma was arrested on Saturday evening, and added that 11 persons have so far been arrested in this case, while three persons have surrendered themselves in court.

The police action came following a complaint lodged by Ashwini Tiwari, the nephew of the minister on July 4. In the complaint, Mr Tiwari had named Ambika Chaudhary, a former minister during the Samajwadi Party (SP) government; his son Anand, 10 named persons and hundreds of unknown persons.

The police also said charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added in the FIR.

According to police, a video in which SP workers can be purportedly seen indulging in shouting slogans against Mr Tiwari went viral on social media, following which BJP leaders of the district met Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada at his residence.

Mr Tiwari had alleged that the SP workers had abused his mother and sister.

"In the video, expletives were hurled at my mother and sister. In 75 districts of the state, elections for the zila panchayat chairpersons were held, but this situation did not come up in the 74 other districts," the minister had said.