One Killed After Boulder Falls On Taxi During Sikkim Landslide

One person was killed today when a taxi travelling on National Highway-10 from Lingi to Singtam in Sikkim's Gangtok was hit by a large boulder. The accident was caused due to a landslide.

The incident comes amidst the monsoon's severe impact on Sikkim, with NH 10—vital for connecting the state with the rest of the country—facing intermittent closures due to landslides and rising Teesta River levels. The alternative route via Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts is also frequently disrupted by landslides.

Sikkim's Pakyong Airport has been non-operational since the start of the monsoon season, and helicopter services remain cancelled throughout this period.

Despite the challenges, the Sikkim government continues to press for NH 10's maintenance by central agencies, emphasizing its critical role in national security and facilitating Army movements. This demand was reiterated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers.

Moreover, NH 10 and the Teesta River banks are still recovering from the damage caused by a glacial lake outburst flood in October last year. While state-led mitigation efforts are underway, ongoing rains have impeded restoration work.

The authorities in North Bengal and Sikkim have issued multiple warnings regarding incessant rainfall and travel advisories, underscoring the precarious conditions faced by commuters and residents alike during this challenging period.