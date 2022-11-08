One Earth, One Family, One Future: PM Reveals India's G20 Mantra

"Every government and citizen have put in the efforts to take India forward," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency via video-conferencing said that 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is the signature of India's compassion to the world and the lotus portrays cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing the world together.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said India has led the world with initiatives like One Sun, One World, and One Grid in conserving renewable energy.

"Our mantra of One Earth, One Family, One Future in G20 will pave a path for global welfare," he said.

The Prime Minister said India is set to assume G20 Presidency and it is moment of pride for 130 crore Indians.

"I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India's G20 Presidency. 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is the signature of India's compassion for the world. Lotus portrays India's cultural heritage and faith in bringing the world together," he said.

The Prime Minister said that after Independence, India commenced a journey to the heights of development and it includes the efforts of all the governments in the last 75 years.

Noting the disruptive after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the symbol of the G20 logo is the representation of hope.

"No matter how adverse the circumstances, the Lotus still blooms," PM Modi said.

Elucidating the importance of the logo, the Prime Minister said that the seven petals of the Lotus represent seven continents of the globe and seven notes of music. G20 will bring the world together in harmony.

