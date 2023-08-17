'One Day, Sharad Pawar Will Support PM Modi': Maharashtra BJP Chief

Sharad Pawar is still a member of the MVA alliance which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress. (File)

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday expressed confidence that NCP founder Sharad Pawar will one day support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his vision to make India strong and self-reliant.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport in response to a query on the recent meeting between Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs last month.

The 'secret' meeting in Pune last week between the two Pawars created a buzz. Sharad Pawar is still a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

Sena (UBT) and Congress have expressed concern over the meeting between the two leaders.

When asked about it, Mr Bawankule said, "Sharad Pawar has himself clarified that it was a family meeting." "I feel that Sharad Pawar will one day support Modiji in his vision and dream of making India strong and 'aatmanirbhar'," he said.

