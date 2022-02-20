One Arrested With 129 Grams Of 'Suspected' Heroin In Assam

In a raid by the Police Point (PP) staff in Simlaguri yesterday 129 grams of heroin with 94 vials, a mobile handset and Rs 1,100 cash has been seized.

Baksa:

In a raid by the Police Point (PP) staff in Simlaguri yesterday 129 grams of heroin with 94 vials, a mobile handset and Rs 1,100 cash has been seized. The accused has been apprehended and further lawful actions will be taken, said a senior official of Assam Police.

"An Eventful Day on #WarOnDrugs . Simlaguri PP staff in a raid seized 129 Gm Suspected Heroine with 94 vials,1 Mobile Handset & Rs.1100/. The accused is arrested for further lawful action," tweeted Baksa police on Saturday.

