Man Caught In Lucknow Engineering Student's Murder Ex-MLA's Son: Sources

Prashant Singh's murder was caught on CCTV cameras on Thursday.

A young man arrested this morning in murder of an engineering student in Lucknow on Thursday is son of a former BSP MLA, government sources have said. The murder of Prashant Singh, 23, on Thursday was caught on security cameras in an apartment complex.

The student had reportedly gone to meet an acquaintance in an apartment complex in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar Extension area when a group of five-six men, who had been waiting for him, stabbed him in the chest.

This morning, Aman Bahadur, key accused in the stabbing incident was arrested. He is son of former BSP MLA, according to sources in the state government.

Prashant Singh, who was from Varanasi, was studying in a prominent engineering college in the state capital.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of men stopping a Toyota Innova car and attacking two men who are sitting in the front. In a few seconds, Prashant Singh, who was stabbed several times, runs out of the car, while keeping his hand on his chest, and enters a building.

He collapses on the stairs of the apartment complex.

Police said Mr Singh on Wednesday night reportedly had an altercation with his junior in college when he had gone to neighbouring district Barabanki to celebrate his friend's birthday.

The victim's friend has told the police that Prashant's junior in the college could be behind the murder.