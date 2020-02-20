Engineering Student Stabbed To Death In Lucknow, Murder Caught On Camera

Lucknow: Prashant Singh was from Varanasi and was studying in a prominent engineering college (File)

An engineering student was on Thursday stabbed to death in broad day light at Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar Vistara residential area. The student, identified as 23-year-old Prashant Singh, had reportedly gone to meet an acquaintance at 3 pm in an apartment complex in the area when a group of 10-12 men, who had been waiting for him, stabbed him in the chest.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of men stopping a Toyota Innova car and attacking two men who are sitting in the front. In a few seconds, Prashant Singh runs out of the car, while keeping his hand on his chest, and entered a building.

Police reportedly said Mr Singh was found in a pool of blood inside the building. He was taken to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Mr Singh was from Varanasi and was studying in a prominent engineering college in the UP capital.

Police said Mr Singh on Wednesday night reportedly had an altercation with his junior when he had gone to neighbouring Barabanki to celebrate his friend's birthday.

The victim's friend has told the police that Prashant's junior in the college could be behind the murder.

The police are investigation the case and are questioning students.