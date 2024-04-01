Lucknow Man Strangles Wife, Then Kills His Eyewitness Children

The accused spent the night in the same room after the triple murder.

A 32-year-old man killed his wife and two children in Lucknow and spent three nights beside their dead bodies until a foul smell turned him in, the police said on Sunday.

Ram Lagan strangled his wife Jyoti, 30, with her dupatta in front of their children over the suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair. Then he killed his two children - Payal (6) and Anand (3) - at their rented home so they don't spill the beans before the cops.

The incident occurred in the Saravan Nagar area of Lucknow's Bijnor locality.

"Ram Lagan was married for seven years. He suspected that his wife was in an illicit relationship and used to spy on her when she spoke on the phone. This often led to arguments between them. They had an argument on March 28 night as well, after which he killed her and the children," said TS Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The accused spent the night in the same room after the triple murder, unperturbed by the fact that his wife and children lay dead right beside him. He left the next morning and returned by night.

This continued for three days until his landlord noticed a foul smell coming from his house. The door wasn't locked, and when he entered the house, he found the three bodies stuffed in a sack, said the police.

Ram Lagan couldn't take out the bodies in the crowded locality and even told his neighbours his family had gone to a relative's house to celebrate Holi. The police have arrested him and he has confessed his crime. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is on.