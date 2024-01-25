'Will Object If...': Hindu Side Lawyer On Archaeological Body Report In Gyanvapi Case

The court on Wednesday directed ASI to make the scientific report public (File)

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Temple case, said that once they get a copy of the report of the Archaeological Survey of India, "they will study it."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Jain said," The order of the district court in Varansai is out. The petitions from both sides have been accepted. Both sides can apply for the certified copies. Thereafter, copies will be handed over to them."

The court on Wednesday directed ASI to make the scientific report public and to share the hard copies with both the Hindu and Muslim parties. This comes after the submission of the ASI's report to the Varanasi district court on December 18.

"There can be one more legal interpretation. Nowhere is there a mention of a gag order. There is no mention anywhere in the order that the report should not be made public. We will apply for the certified copies. Once we get the copy, we will study them," said Jain.

As per the court's direction, the concerned parties will need to submit an affidavit to access the report, aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Replying to a query, he said, "There are no conditions attached to the court's order. No undertakings. The court order makes it clear that the parties should apply for certified copies without any conditions.

"If there arises a need to file an objection, we will file the objection in court," he added.

Earlier on January 16, the Supreme Court allowed an application of Hindu women petitioners seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of 'wazukhana' of Gyanvapi mosque where the alleged 'Shivling' was found and maintaining hygienic condition.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the area of 'wazukhana' shall be cleaned under the supervision of district administration Varanasi, having regard to the previous orders of the top court.

The Gyanvapi mosque management committee said it supports the cleaning of the water tank, which has remained sealed on the top court's orders for nearly two years.

The area of 'wazukhana' was sealed in 2022 on a Supreme Court order after the discovery of what was said to be a 'Shivling'.

A structure--claimed to be a "Shivling" by the Hindu side and a "fountain" by the Muslim side--was found in the mosque premises on May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

