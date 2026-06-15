Once Leh's Only Drinking Water Source, Historic T-Trench Comes Back To Life

A historic water source that once supplied drinking water to the entire city of Leh has been brought back to life in Ladakh.

The spring-fed T-Trench, built in the 1980s, once served as Leh's only source of drinking water before unplanned construction around it gradually rendered it redundant. Now, following a restoration drive launched earlier this year, the revived waterbody is expected to meet the drinking water needs of nearly 2,000 households while also serving as a recreational space for residents and visitors.

From Leh's Lifeline To Years Of Neglect

For decades, the T-Trench was more than just a water body. It was Leh's lifeline.

At a time when the city had limited infrastructure, the spring-fed source supplied drinking water to residents across Leh. But as the town expanded, unchecked and unplanned construction around the water body gradually reduced its utility.

Over time, the once-crucial source fell into disuse and was largely forgotten.

Sharing details of the project on X, Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who inaugurated the project, said he had directed officials in March this year to restore the historic water source in "mission mode".

"Built in the 1980s, this T-Trench once served as the only source of drinking water supply for the entire Leh city, but was left redundant due to unabated, unplanned construction around it," he said.

Saxena said the project reflects Ladakh's long-standing tradition of conserving water while adapting to modern needs.

Water Supply Gets A Major Boost

The restoration has significantly increased the waterbody's capacity. According to the administration, the rejuvenated T-Trench can now discharge around 5 lakh litres of water per day, up from 3 lakh litres per day earlier.

That increase is expected to strengthen drinking water availability for nearly 2,000 households in and around Leh.

The project also incorporates eco-friendly gabion stone masonry structures that allow water to seep naturally through porous gaps, helping recharge groundwater while maintaining the natural flow of water.

Officials say the groundwater recharge component will play an important role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of local water resources.

Why This Matters Beyond Leh

The revival comes at a time when water security is becoming a growing concern across Ladakh.

The Union Territory receives limited rainfall and relies heavily on glaciers, snowmelt and natural springs for drinking water and agriculture. In recent years, concerns over changing snowfall patterns, rising temperatures and shrinking glaciers have intensified discussions around long-term water availability in the region.

The restoration of traditional water sources is increasingly being seen as a practical solution to strengthen water resilience in the Himalayan region.

The T-Trench project is also a reminder of how older water infrastructure, often overlooked in rapidly growing towns, can still play a critical role in addressing present-day challenges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)