Onboard India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant: See Photos

India's indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant is back from its initial sea-trials which ended successfully

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship India has ever designed and built, successfully accomplished its first sea voyage just days ago.

NDTV got access to the aircraft carrier after it was back from its 5-day sea voyage.

Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, Vikrant set sail last Wednesday for the crucial sea trials ahead of its planned induction into the Indian Navy by August next year.

The delivery of Vikrant is being targeted to coincide with celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The Island of the Vikrant, India's first home-grown aircraft carrier - Shown here, the sensors on the ship, the Bridge and the Flag Bridge

IAC Vikrant has an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles

The Turbine Control Room of Vikrant. The Integrated Platform Management System of the ship runs from here. IMPS controls the main propulsion machinery and power generating equipment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the Vikrant's first sea trials a "true testimony to our unwavering commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Inside the ship's control centre - the Vikrant's propulsion system, machinery, power generation systems and all auxiliary systems are monitored and run through multifunction displays

Commodore Vidhyakar Harke, Commanding Officer of Vikrant

One of the two lifts onboard Vikrant, used to shift fighter aircraft and helicopters from the hangar space below deck to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots

Vikrant's island and flight deck

Vikrant's island and flight deck

Vikrant is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009.