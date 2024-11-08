On Yogi Adityanath's 'Batoge Toh Katoge' Slogan, Ajit Pawar's Rejoinder

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, speaking exclusively with NDTV, called for collective efforts to drive progress in Maharashtra and India. Assembly elections are scheduled in Maharashtra on November 20, with Mr Pawar contesting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the candidate of the rival Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Commenting on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "Batoge toh katoge" (If we divide, we will be cut), Mr Pawar said, "All castes should unite and think about India. They should think about Maharashtra. Development cannot happen by creating such differences among each other."

Mr Pawar claimed the BJP follows an "80-20" voter strategy - that seeks the support of the 80 per cent and not the 20 per cent - and this has, at times, marginalised minority voices. Calling for a return to Maharashtra's philosophy of inclusion inspired by leaders like Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar, he said, "I want to follow a political ideology in which everyone is united whether Hindu, Muslim, Dalit or Maratha."

"Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was in power, he tried to take everyone along. His government was both a coalition and a majority, yet he led with an inclusive vision. Our country is so vast, and such thinking resonates with our youth, who are active on social media, constantly seeking new information and forming their opinions," Mr Pawar told NDTV.

"Prime Minister Modi speaks of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' and we fully support that slogan. We need everyone to sit together and truly follow that vision. However, if conflicts arise, would you return to the Maha Vikas Aghadi or align with Sharad Pawar's NCP? Our goal is to first form our Mahayuti government and win more MLAs. The election results are out on November 23, and the government must be formed before November 26," he added.

Addressing rumours of rifts within the Pawar family, particularly concerning the Baramati constituency where his nephew has opposed him, Mr Pawar downplayed any ongoing disputes. "Everyone has the right to contest elections," he said.

