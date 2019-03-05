Train From Bengaluru Catches Fire, Many Trains In Andhra Pradesh Delayed

The train pantry was completely destroyed in the fire

A fire broke out in the pantry of a running train late at night in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. The staff separated the pantry car, stopping the fire from spreading to the other bogies of the train. No injuries from the incident have been reported so far.

The origin of the fire, which broke out at around 2 am, is not yet known.

The pantry car of the train, the Yesvantpur-Tatanagar Superfast Express, was destroyed in the fire. Before separating the pantry, the train staff attempted to put out the fire, but were not successful.

The pantry car of the train was detached after staff were unable to put out the fire

The train was heading to Jamshedpur in Jharkhand from Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

Trains in the Vijayawada-Vizag sector were delayed. However, train services resumed soon after.

Police and railway officials are currently at the spot, to ascertain the cause of the fire.