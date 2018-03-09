On Women's Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads for Rs 2.50

Speaking at the launch, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said, 'this affordable sanitary pad will promote hygiene, ease of disposal as well as keep the environment clean'. The Suvidha pads will be available at all Janaushadi centres by May 28, 2018 which is also World Menstrual Hygiene Day.
The government is introducing the Suvidha pads at a time when there has been an increasing demand from women across the country to waive off the 12% GST on sanitary pads. For 42- year-old Santosh Devi, a domestic worker, this comes as a relief. 'The family I work with is particular about waste management. Considering, I spend ten hours a day at their place, these affordable and more importantly biodegradable pads are an added advantage', she says.
According to National Family Health Survey- 4 (2015-2016), 62% young women in the country in the age group 15 to 24 years still use cloth for menstrual protection. NFHS- 4 revealed that 42 % young women in the country used sanitary pads while 16% used locally prepared pads. Majority of women in rural areas did not use a hygienic method of menstrual protection, indicating that only 48% of those surveyed in rural India used sanitary napkins during their menstrual cycle as against 78% in urban parts of the country.