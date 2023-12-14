Rural Uptake Of Sanitary Pads Rises From 11% To 45% In 3 Years: Union Minister

Today, all the women in the country have a bank account, Mansukh Mandaviya said (File)

Over 35 crore Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Pads have been sold through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana centers across the country in the last three years with the rural uptake increasing from 11-12 percent to 45 percent, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Overall, the uptake of sanitary pads has climbed to 55 percent, Mr Mandaviya said.

Briefing the media on the achievements of the government on the front of development of women and children in the last nine years, he asserted there has been a radical change in the role and status of women in the country under the Modi government.

He said the prime minister has worked on seven pillars of women security, women empowerment, prosperity of women, equal participation for women, respect for women, providing facilities to women and women health to ensure that the women of New India are truly empowered.

Listing the initiatives taken for the welfare of women, he said it was the Modi government which launched the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign that aimed to improve the education among girls as well as the efficiency of welfare service intended for them.

For the security of women, the One Nation One helpline was launched and a one-stop centre initiative was also started. While 733 one-stop centers have been been approved, 703 are operational in the country presently.

These provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, both in private and public spaces, through a range of services including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and counselling, psychological support and temporary shelter in an integrated manner under one roof.

Speaking about the law against triple talaq, Mr Mandaviya said it was an important step for Muslim women to get freedom from the age-old tradition.

"This freedom means they will no longer have to face this type of divorce and will be able to make full use of their rights. It is a social and legal reform that promotes women's empowerment and provides them support in society. With this type of change, women will feel more independent and will get the freedom to take their own decisions," he said.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, the government implemented various skill development schemes, especially for women.

"We launched the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which provides financial assistance to pregnant and lactating mothers, thereby improving the health and nutrition of the mother and child as well as compensation for wage loss," he said.

Keeping in view the health of the women in terms of hygiene, Mr Mandaviya said under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), the government has launched Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkins at Rs 1 per pad for women to ensure easy availability of the menstrual health services at affordable prices.

These pads are being sold at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 1 per pad from more than 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

"In the last three years, the uptake of sanitary pads among rural women has increased from 11-12 per cent to 45 percent now. Nationally, its has reached from around 30 per cent to 55 per cent, Mr Mandaviya said.

In the direction of women empowerment, he said the government has given loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore under Stand up India for starting a business, of which 80 per cent of the beneficiaries are women.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, loans up to Rs 10 lakh are given without any collateral. Of the 23 crore loans given, 68 percent were given to women.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 70 per cent of the houses were in the names of women. The government did the work of creating 'Lakhpati Didi' in the country.

Under the Sukanya Samriddh Yojana, we ensured the future of more than 3 crore daughters of the country, Mr Mandaviya said.

"Today, all the women in the country have a bank account. Before 2014, when only less than 50 per cent of women had bank accounts, we have taken a significant step towards closing this gap," he stated.

"The prime minister set a vision before the country that we cannot develop by keeping women, who constitute 50 per cent of our population, locked in their homes," he said.

Through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, 33 per cent reservation was given to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies. Modi ji got the rights that crores of women of the country were seeking for decades.

"We have improved the health of more than 10 crore women by providing them free LPG gas cylinders. We have freed women from water problems by providing tap water to 10 crore houses in the country. As of 2019, only 17 per cent of households had tap water access, but today it reaches more than 50 per cent of customers' homes," he stated.

