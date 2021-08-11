On Weight Loss Journey (101 to 71 kg), Manish Tewari Says Key Is...

Manish Tewari served as national president of Indian Youth Congress from 1998 to 2000

Congress MP Manish Tewari today answered Twitter queries on his physical transformation journey, saying the key is to stick to one hour exercise routine daily and avoid carbohydrates for dinner.

"Those asking how I came down from 102 Kg's to 71 kg in four months between October of 99 & March of 2000. Key is a daily one hour workout and no Carbs for dinner. I am 81 Kg again," tweeted the Anandpur Sahib MP, sharing his fitness mantra.

Those asking how I came down from 102 Kg's to 71 kg in four months between October of 99 & March of 2000.

Key is a daily one hour workout and no Carbs for dinner. I am 81 Kg again



I Was Also 100 Kg...": Manish Tewari's Nostalgia Trip Gives Fitness Goal - https://t.co/fClzW4W0ug — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 11, 2021

The queries surfaced after Pawan Dewan, general secretary in the Punjab Congress unit, posted a throwback photograph on Twitter yesterday showing a much-younger and heavier Mr Tewari with Congress members. Party president Sonia Gandhi is seen seated at the centre.

"Congratulations For Foundation Day Indian Youth Congress. 21 years Old picture with Smt Sonia Gandhi ji president indian national congress and @ManishTewari ji," Mr Dewan tweeted, sharing the photograph.

Retweeting the post, Mr Tewari wrote, "This was in Chandigarh in December 1998 . I was then National President of @IYC -literally @INCIndia President Mrs Sonia Gandhi's first political appointee. I was also 100 kg or above ( Extreme Right) . A street fighting pre-requisite."

Several Twitter users were amazed by the transformation and lauded the Congress MP for his fitness regime.

Mr Tewari served as national president of Congress's student wing, National Student Union of India, from 1988-93. He later went on to lead the Indian Youth Congress from 1998-2000. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2009 and elevated as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting in 2012.