On Voter Roll Revision, MK Stalin Asks Cadre To Be Cautious At Every Booth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has accused the BJP-AIADMK alliance of attempting to win elections through the Special Intensive Revision or SIR by allegedly removing the names of working-class people, minorities, Scheduled Castes, and women from the voters' list - a move he said "will not work in Tamil Nadu".

In a letter to DMK cadres, Stalin urged them to remain cautious at every polling booth to ensure that people's voting rights are protected.

The Chief Minister also invited all levels of DMK functionaries to attend a special session titled "My Polling Booth, Winning Booth", scheduled to be held at Mahabalipuram on October 28.

The session aims to strengthen booth-level operations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, and will be chaired by Stalin himself.

In his letter, Stalin alleged that the BJP is trying to implement SIR to "snatch voter rights."

"The BJP-AIADMK combine is trying to win elections through SIR. They are attempting to remove the names of working-class people, minorities, Scheduled Castes, and women. DMK has opposed SIR and has approached the Election Commission. We are ready to support democratic electoral rolls and fight both legally and with the people," Stalin said.

He further directed DMK cadres to remain vigilant in every booth. "On SIR, party cadres should act cautiously. It is their duty to ensure people's voting rights in every constituency," he said.

The BJP, however, has defended the SIR initiative, contending that it is aimed at removing IDs that are duplicate or that of the deceased.