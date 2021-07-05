On Video, Woman Cop Injured During BJP Protest In Chandigarh

A woman cop also got injured during the protest in Chandigarh.

Water cannons were used against BJP youth workers protesting outside the house of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the sale of drugs in the state.

A 40-second video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter showed the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) bleeding from her head.

#WATCH | A lady Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) injured during BJP Yuva Morcha workers' protest outside Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's residence in Chandigarh, over sales of drugs in the State. pic.twitter.com/0e1wQp2AAE — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Today's protest comes days after Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann and his party workers gathered in force outside Amarinder Singh's house in Mohali and started shouting slogans.

The Punjab government has been facing criticism over severe power shortage amid an intense heatwave. The state has already ordered shorter working hours in government offices and has requested department to reduce the use of high-power-consuming appliances like air-conditioners.

The electricity demand in the state soared to over a massive 14,000 megawatt (MW) a day. The electricity shortage has become a major election issue with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party even promising 300 units of free power to every household if the party wins the polls due early next year.

The AAP after coming to power in Delhi had implemented a free electricity scheme up to a few hundred units.