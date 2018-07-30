On Video, Roof Collapses After Hundreds Climb To Watch Race In Rajasthan

Seven people, who were seriously injured, were referred to a government hospital.

Seventeen people were injured on Sunday in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district when a tin shed collapsed during a tractor race. The shed collapsed after hundreds of people climbed on it to see the race.

Over 5,000 people had gathered to see the tractor race at the Aanaz Mandi in Padampur area, which was being held as a part of an annual fair. Hundreds of people climbed over a tin shed, as per the eyewitnesses, saying they couldn't see the race. As the shed collapsed, stampede ensued leading to a chaos. Hundreds were under the shed when it collapsed. Local people helped in the rescue.

Seven people, who were seriously injured, were referred to a government hospital in Sri Ganganagar. "No loss of life was reported during the the incident. A total of 17 people received injuries, out of which seven received serious injuries," Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav said. Ten others were taken to a government dispensary in Padampura.

Organisers had not taken the permission from the local administration to conduct the event, sources have said. Now questions are being why the local administration allowed the event, attended by thousands, to happen.