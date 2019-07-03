On Video, Biker Falls Off Flooded Road In Madhya Pradesh; Survives

The man was later safely rescued by the people present at the spot.

A man on his bike falls off a flooded road in Madhya Pradesh's tribal Khargone area on Wednesday.

The incident, recorded on a mobile phone by an eyewitness, shows several cycles and bicycles passing through a waterlogged road in Khargone. While the riders are seen cautiously maneuvering through the muddy waters, a man on his bike is unable to withstand the flow of water and falls off the road into the drain along with his vehicle.

The man was later safely rescued by the people present at the spot.

Heavy rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh has led to water-logging and hours-long traffic jams in several areas.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A biker was swept away while crossing a flooded road in Khargone. He was later rescued by locals. (02.07.19) pic.twitter.com/uXYK0HlhuL — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

"Monsoon is yet to reach Chambal and Gwalior. Rest all other areas of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by the monsoon. A good weather system has arrived this time. Today, Bhopal is expected to receive 1 cm to 2 cm rainfall and tomorrow 3 cm to 4 cm," said Ajay Shukla, scientist at the Met department.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, South Gujarat region, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Telangana.

