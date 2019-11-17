On US Senator's Poll Promise Tweet, Arvind Kejriwal's Done-It-All Reply

Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Polls (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today retweeted US senator Bernie Sanders, saying all the work the Democrat leader is promising to his US electorate has already been done in Delhi in five years of the Aam Aadmi Party rule.

"No one should struggle to pay bills because they got in an accident. No one should sell their house because they got cancer. No one with chronic illness should be in debt their whole life. We're going to eliminate all past-due medical debt and guarantee health care to all," Mr Sanders tweeted today.

Mr Kejriwal, retweeting with a comment, said his party has already done in Delhi all the work that's being promised by American political parties to their people.

"All the promises American political parties are making to fulfil if they win elections, we have done all this work in Delhi in last five years," tweeted the Delhi Chief Minister who is looking for a re-election in the assembly election to be held early next year.

अमरिका की पार्टियाँ चुनावों में जो वादे कर रही हैं कि अगर वो जीत गए तो ये सब करेंगे, वो काम दिल्ली में पिछले पाँच साल में हो चुके हैं https://t.co/g3gJWUQ1lg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 17, 2019

In the run-up to the assembly election in 2015, Mr Kejriwal had promised to provide free electricity if he came to power. After his party got an unprecedented mandate, he had made consumption of up to 200 units of electricity for free.

Earlier this year, Mr Kejriwal launched the 'Mukhyamantri Kiraydaar Bilji Meter Yojana', under which even a tenant will get up to 200 units of electricity for free. "The tenants will be issued a pre-paid meter under the scheme," he said.

The Delhi government also runs a scheme that bears the treatment cost of people injured in accidents.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.