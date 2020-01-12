'India Must Have Contingency Plan': Congress On US-Iran Tensions

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said US-Iran tensions were "a matter of grave concern". (File)

The Congress Working Committee on Saturday hit out at the centre for its approach to the situation in the Gulf due to tensions between the US and Iran, saying that it is imperative that India puts in place well-thought contingency plan to meet any situation in view of needs of its energy security and presence of a large diaspora in the region.

In a statement, the party said India should also engage in diplomatic initiatives for de-escalation of tensions.

"The CWC is deeply concerned with recent developments in the Gulf region. The outbreak of hostilities between Iran and the US, which could escalate into a wider conflict, will have severe consequences for the region and the world," the statement said.

The party said that peace and stability in the region were of critical importance to the country. "We see neither an appreciation of the dangers by the Government nor a willingness to engage and make a difference," it said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who addressed the meeting, said the shocking developments in the Gulf region and the outbreak of hostilities between the US and Iran, was "a matter of grave concern".

"For India, much is at stake -- our energy security and the welfare of large Indian diaspora. Any escalation of the conflict will have serious consequences for the region and the world. We hope that the current situation will be diffused," she said.