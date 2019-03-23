On Smriti Irani's Birthday, Husband Shares Post On 'Unconditional Love'

"I love you chichoo. Happy birthday" Zubin Irani said on his Instagram post, referring to Smriti Irani

At first glance, Union Minister Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani's birthday wish to her might not seem to be as welcoming as conventional birthday wishes. "I amassed a massive debt on the day I got married to you," he said in an Instagram post today on her birthday. But there's a catch. The debt Mr Irani referred to was one of "unconditional love and undying commitment" to Ms Irani. In the Instagram post, which shows the happy couple in a loving embrace, Zubin Irani vows to keep repaying this debt "until my very last breath." Ms Irani turned 43 on Saturday.

"I love you chichoo. Happy birthday" Zubin Irani signed off on the Instagram post, referring to his wife with the nickname he calls her with. "To be loved so is the greatest gift. Thank you chich," replied Smriti Irani, using the heart emoji to express her love.

Smriti and Zubin Irani often share pictures of them and their children on Instagram page. In an earlier post featuring a beaming Smriti Irani, her husband wrote, "She was unstoppable not because she did not have failures or doubts. But she continued on despite them. Happy Women's Day Chich."

In another post, he shared a photo of both of them at an event, with the lyrics of a romantic Bollywood song, "Hamdard".

In yet another post showing an 18-year-old Smriti Irani, he wrote, "Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds."

Social media was flooded today with birthday wishes for the union minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, wished Ms Irani, saying "She has made valuable contributions towards strengthening the BJP and in the working of key sectors of the Government. I pray for her long life and good health. I also convey my best wishes to her for the upcoming election in Amethi."

Greetings to @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. She has made valuable contributions towards strengthening the BJP and in the working of key sectors of the Government. I pray for her long life and good health. I also convey my best wishes to her for the upcoming election in Amethi. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2019

Ms Irani thanked him, saying she was "extremely grateful" for the blessings, adding in Hindi, that Amethi was ready for another stint of the Narendra Modi government, with the hashtag #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar.

Extremely grateful for your blessings Sir. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaarhttps://t.co/plYDUH9q8J - Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2019

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also wished Ms Irani a happy birthday, hoping her birthday gift this year would be to win the election from Amethi. "My prayers for your health and happiness," Ms Sitharaman wrote.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wished her as well, wishing her a "long, healthy & successful life."

Smriti Irani is known for her witty take on topical issues and snappy political digs on Instagram.

On a Monday, the minister wrote, "When you stumble upon Monday ( ahem.....)".

"#When you're 'overjoyed' it's Monday," she wrote in a caption for a video she shared. The video shows skeletons dancing to a 'Monday ki Jai Ho' dance.

"Wo #Wednesday wali feeling when you can almost see the weekend upon you," Ms Irani said in another post, using a meme format from the Bollywood film "Sui Dhaaga".

