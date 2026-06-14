On Road To Mamata Banerjee's Downfall, What The Signposts Say

Mamata Banerjee is facing the biggest crisis of her political career after a crushing defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections. Since the results came out on May 4, not a single day has passed without a major setback to her political empire. The situation has spun completely out of control.

The Trinamool Congress, which had a massive strength of 215 MLAs until early May, has shrunk to just 20 MLAs within 40 days of the results. Until yesterday, Trinamool leaders used to compete to be close to Mamata Banerjee; today, every major face is distancing themselves from her. The very lieutenants who reached political heights under her name and shadow are now not only leaving her but also openly challenging her.

MLAs and MPs revolt

The revolt by MLAs in Bengal had already reached Delhi. Subsequently, rebel Trinamool Lok Sabha MPs met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today. They have staked a claim to what they called the "real Trinamool Congress."

Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh announced she has the support of 22 MPs, from the earlier 20. The party has a total of 28 Lok Sabha MPs. If 19 MPs leave, the anti-defection law will not apply to them.

Top leaders who left

Kakoli Ghosh: One of Trinamool's oldest and most powerful women leaders, she's a multi-term MP and a major face for the party in parliament. She has openly rebelled against Mamata Banerjee and is leading the group of rebel MPs meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker in Delhi.

Satabdi Roy: An actor and MP who won the Lok Sabha election from Birbhum multiple times. Once considered close to Mamata Banerjee, she has completely cut ties with the Trinamool and has become a central figure in the rebel camp, leading the claim for the "real Trinamool".

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray: One of the biggest and oldest faces of Trinamool, he has been a Rajya Sabha MP since 2011 and served as the party's chief whip. He resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the party, raising serious questions about the leadership and corruption.

Sushmita Dev: Daughter of a former union minister and the main face of Trinamool in Assam and Tripura, she resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the party. After her resignation, she met with Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Prakash Chik Baraik: A major tribal leader from North Bengal and a former minister in the Mamata government, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the party. He clearly stated that the public's mandate in West Bengal is in favour of the BJP and that he will work under Suvendu Adhikari's guidance.

Sayoni Ghosh: Mamata Banerjee had appointed Sayoni Ghosh as the president of the Trinamool youth wing just a week ago, but she was stripped of the post following reports of her rebellion. Sayoni was considered close to both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Her inclination is shifting away from the former chief minister's leadership and toward new political options, which is the biggest blow to Abhishek Banerjee's youth cadre.

Kalyan Banerjee changes tone

Kalyan Banerjee has been one of Trinamool's oldest, most senior and most aggressive speakers in parliament. He always stood by Mamata Banerjee like a loyal lieutenant. However, he too is now singing a rebellious tune. He has clearly expressed his dissatisfaction with the current leadership and decisions. Later, he made reconciliatory comments.

Trinamool's existential crisis

This collapse of the Trinamool is not limited to parliament or big faces; the party's entire structure on the ground in Bengal is collapsing like cards. Alongside the MP revolt in Delhi, an unprecedented rebellion has started from local municipal bodies to the personal bastions of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Things are so bad that the party does not even have candidates left to contest elections, and its most loyal members are resigning. The devastating picture of Trinamool's complete erasure at the grassroots level can be clearly seen.

Mass Revolt of 60 MLAs: In the Bengal assembly, the Trinamool fortress has completely crumbled. Out of the 80 MLAs who won the recent elections, more than 60 have already rebelled and left Mamata Banerjee. After this exodus, Trinamool, which once ruled Bengal, has been reduced to a small, helpless opposition party with just 20 MLAs in the house.

Mass resignation of over 100 councilors: In the biggest blow at the local level, more than 100 Trinamool councilors from seven civic bodies resigned together.

Collapse of civic bodies

North Barrackpore: 15 out of 20 councillors (including the chairperson) resigned.

Garulia: 18 out of 21 councillors left their posts.

Halisahar: 16 out of 23 councillors resigned.

Kanchrapara: 14 out of 24 councillors stepped down.

Bhatpara: A mass resignation of 30 out of 35 councillors.

Kanthi (Purba Medinipur): In this stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, 12 out of 17 Trinamool councillors have left the party.

Breach in Abhishek Banerjee's fortress

Rebellion in Diamond Harbour: In Diamond Harbour municipality, the parliamentary constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, eight out of 16 board members have resigned. The rebels claim that law and order was mocked in the name of the "Diamond Harbour Model", and police harassment was used against those who raised their voices against corruption.

The chaos within the Trinamool Congress looks like the end of Mamata Banerjee's political monopoly. The very leaders who yesterday considered "Didi's" shadow as their greatest strength are today challenging her existence in courts, parliament, and before the Election Commission.

Internal corruption, the shock of a crushing electoral defeat, and the helplessness of the top leadership have combined to push the Trinamool into its darkest phase in history.