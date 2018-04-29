On Rahul Gandhi's Jan Aakrosh Rally, Amit Shah's Stinging Comeback

If the Congress wants to see 'Jan Akrosh' they should see the results of election after election, where their Party has been comprehensively defeated across the length and breadth of India. People are not tolerating Congress' lies, empty promises, corruption and communalism. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018

If the Congress really wants to know why is there Jan Akrosh, they should answer in today's rally why did they disallow Parliament to function. They should answer why has the Congress prevented the formation of an OBC commission that gives justices to backward sections? — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018

I also hope the Congress President apologizes to the nation for the Party's efforts to trample over every possible institution in the country just because of their power hungry nature. The country is tired of these negative and arm twisting tactics of the Congress. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018