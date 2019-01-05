'By Suppressing Truth, We Complicate Matters': Shatrughan Sinha On Rafale

The government must hand over the matter to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, Shatrughan Sinha said.

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said on Friday that he was in favour of setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into alleged financial irregularities in the Rafale deal, a vehement demand by the opposition parties led by the Congress.

Deploring the pandemonium in Parliament over the issue, the actor-turned-politician, who represents Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, said "By suppressing the truth we complicate matters, leading to heated arguments".

"Today, the scenario in Parliament was very complicated for people. Day by day it's getting worse. When we have nothing to hide, and are not guilty.....but by suppressing the truth we complicate matters leading to heated arguments and cross chair fire," Mr Sinha tweeted.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he did not mention by name but by the honorific "Sir" in his trademark style, Mr Sinha said in another tweet, "Why not nip this in the bud right in the beginning and listen to wise people and give the matter to JPC. After all, honesty and transparency must go together. Jai Hind!"

The former Union minister has, for quite some time, been critical of the government as well as the BJP leadership on a number of occasions.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal