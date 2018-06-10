On Pranab Mukherjee's Visit to Nagpur, Sena Talks Of BJP Motive Shiv Sena said the BJP is preparing itself for a situation where it might have to field former president Pranab Mukherjee as the Prime Ministerial candidate after next year's Lok Sabha elections

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said at an RSS event that India derives strength from tolerance.

Highlights
RSS may push for Pranab Mukherjee to be PM: Sanjay Raut
Mr Mukherjee had attended an RSS event last week
"Soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance," he had said



"We feel the RSS is preparing itself for a situation where it might put forth Pranab Mukherjee as Prime Minister if the BJP fails to get required numbers," said senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The Sena leader added that there was a real possibility that the BJP will fall hugely short of a majority -- the party will "lose a minimum of 110 seats this time".



There has been huge speculation about the invitation and Mr Mukherjee's decision to accept it. Even a section of his lifelong party, the Congress, tried hard to dissuade him from attending. Some leaders, including Mr Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, openly said it will play into the BJP's hands by offering them a devastating political weapon.



Yesterday, the Sena, which opposes the BJP on most issues despite their alliance at the state and the Centre, wrote in its mouthpiece Saamna that BJP might propose the name of Pranab Mukherjee as the consensus candidate for PM's post the next year if it fails to gain majority.



The former President, it also said, did not touch upon the contentious issues during the tenure of the BJP-led government -- including the crisis in judiciary, inflation and unemployment.



In his speech on Thursday, the former President the need of freeing public discourse from all forms of violence and reminded the government about Rajdharma. "The soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance," he said.



The Congress said the former President has "shown the 'Mirror of Truth' to the RSS". But senior leader Manish Tiwari said visit will be seen as an attempt to mainstream RSS in secular consciousness. He also chose to question why the 82-year-old former president chose to go to Nagpur and deliver "homilies on nationalism" after having cautioned young Congressmen like him against the Sangh.







