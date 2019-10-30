On Pollution, Arvind Kejriwal's Appeal 'With Folded Hands': 10 Points

Delhi's air quality plunged sharply after Diwali. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed "with folded hands" to the Punjab and Haryana governments to put an end to stubble burning, as a blanket of haze settled over Delhi and its neighbouring areas in what has become a norm every winter. Since Monday, the air quality in the national capital has entered the "severe" category -- the second worst level in terms of pollution. More than a quarter of the pollutants comprise smoke and particulate matters from stubble burning. Latest images from US space agency NASA show a drastic rise in crop residue burning in the two states, the Delhi government said. Despite a ban on stubble burning, farmers continue to defy it due to a lack of financial incentives.