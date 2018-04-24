On Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi Launches Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan In Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Mandla at around 11 am, inaugurated the National Panchayati Raj day program in Ramnagar, after which he addressed a rally on Adivasi Diwas. He spoke about plans for an overall development of adivasis or tribals in 5 years.
PM Modi unveiled a roadmap for development of tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh over the next five years. Under the plan, Rs 2 lakh crore will be spent for development of areas under tribal panchayats.
Ramnagar, which is located on the banks of the river Narmada, was decorated in a grand manner for the occasion. He launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in this tribal dominated area.
Ahead of his visit, the prime minister had tweeted, "National Panchayati Raj Day is an occasion to celebrate the efforts of all those who are a part of our vibrant panchayati raj institutions. These institutions foster a spirit of democracy and further the development aspirations of our citizens."
PM Modi honoured panchayats for their achievements in implementing the government's e-governance scheme, making villages under their jurisdiction open defecation-free (ODF) and also smokeless by switching from conventional fuel to LPG. He also lauded them for achieving 100 per cent vaccination under Mission Indradhanush and total electrification under the Saubhagya Scheme.
The Modi government had made a commitment towards a clean, healthy and electrified India after being voted to power in 2014.
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation at Maneri following which he launched a local government directory. He also interacted with District Collectors of certain districts of the state and get a feedback of the work done by them.
