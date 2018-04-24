On Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi Launches Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan In Madhya Pradesh

National Panchayati Raj Day: PM Modi unveiled a roadmap for development of tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh over the next five years. Under the plan, Rs 2 lakh crore will be spent for development of areas under tribal panchayats.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 24, 2018 14:40 IST
National Panchayati Raj Day: PM Narendra Modi launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan

Bhopal:  On National Panchayati Raj day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district to meet and address panchayat bodies as well as independent communities. The prime minister launched a scheme that seeks to strengthen the country's panchayati raj system and address critical gaps that hinder its success.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Mandla at around 11 am, inaugurated the National Panchayati Raj day program in Ramnagar, after which he addressed a rally on Adivasi Diwas. He spoke about plans for an overall development of adivasis or tribals in 5 years.

PM Modi unveiled a roadmap for development of tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh over the next five years. Under the plan, Rs 2 lakh crore will be spent for development of areas under tribal panchayats.

Ramnagar, which is located on the banks of the river Narmada, was decorated in a grand manner for the occasion. He launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in this tribal dominated area.

Watch PM Modi's Speech On National Panchayati Raj Day:
 
Ahead of his visit, the prime minister had tweeted, "National Panchayati Raj Day is an occasion to celebrate the efforts of all those who are a part of our vibrant panchayati raj institutions. These institutions foster a spirit of democracy and further the development aspirations of our citizens."
 
PM Modi honoured panchayats for their achievements in implementing the government's e-governance scheme, making villages under their jurisdiction open defecation-free (ODF) and also smokeless by switching from conventional fuel to LPG. He also lauded them for achieving 100 per cent vaccination under Mission Indradhanush and total electrification under the Saubhagya Scheme.

The Modi government had made a commitment towards a clean, healthy and electrified India after being voted to power in 2014.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation at Maneri following which he launched a local government directory. He also interacted with District Collectors of certain districts of the state and get a feedback of the work done by them.

Prime Minister Modi started from Delhi at around 9:50 am and reached Jabalpur's Dumna Airport at around 11, from where he took a helicopter and reach Mandla. He will head back to Delhi after various functions at around 2:55 pm.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
 

