'Some Screening Needed, Even Porn Shown': Supreme Court On OTT Platforms

Tandav case: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to file regulations on social media.

The Supreme Court today called for screening of video contents released in the OTT platforms, emphasising that even pornography was being shown on these platforms which are now commonly used by the public to watch movies and other digital contents. The top court has directed the centre to submit the new guidelines on regulating social media and online streaming platforms.

"Now watching movies on internet and OTT has become common. We are of the view there must be some screening. Even pornography is shown," Justice Ashok Bhushan said while hearing an appeal by India head of Amazon Aparna Purohit, who has challenged an order by the Allahabad High Court order in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav'.

The High Court on February 25 declined to give protection from arrest to Ms Purohit by dismissing the anticipatory bail application of her.

Making strong observations while rejecting Ms Purohit's anticipatory bail plea, the High Court in its order had noted that "such people make the revered figures of the religion of majority community source of earning money in a most brazen manner taking benefit of the liberal and tolerant tradition of the country."

During the hearing in the Supreme Court today, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ms Purohit, argued that around 10 cases filed against his client despite Ms Purohit being just an employee of the firm which streamed the web series on the OTT platform.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed an FIR against the top Amazon Prime executive for the derogatory depiction of Hindu deities and promoting religious enmity through the series.

The High Court in its order has noted that "such people make the revered figures of the religion of majority community source of earning money in a most brazen manner taking benefit of the liberal and tolerant tradition of the country."

Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller that started streaming in January this year on Amazon Prime Over The Top (OTT) platform, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Ayyub, has created an uproar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.