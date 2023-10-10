On October 13, Movie Tickets Will Cost Just Rs 99. Here's Why

Movie tickets will be priced at just Rs 99 across the country.

Movie buffs are in for some fun on Friday, October 13, as the tickets will be priced at just Rs 99 across the country, in celebration of National Cinema Day. The Multiplex Association of India announced this decision last month for more than 4,000 screens across India including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Delite, and many others.

"This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt "thank you" to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema," the association said on X, formerly Twitter.

National Cinema Day is back on October 13th. Join us at over 4000+ screens across India for an incredible cinematic experience, with movie tickets priced at just Rs. 99. It's the perfect day to enjoy your favorite films with friends and family. #NationalCinemaDay2023#13Octoberpic.twitter.com/Pe02t9F8rg — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 21, 2023

They also stated that there will be "exciting" offers on food and beverages as well. However, consumers will have to check the websites and social media handles of the participating cinemas to know further details.

Last year, National Cinema Day made news around the world for its ticket price reductions. However, unlike the international event, the deal is not applicable in India for tickets purchased for premium seating options like IMAX, 4DX, or even recliner seats. In fact, the price has increased from Rs 75 from the previous year, when 6.5 million people flocked to cinemas for movie shows that started as early as 6 am.

However, due to state regulations with respect to cinemas and ticket pricing, in states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, some cinemas were reportedly not able to participate in the National Cinema Day celebrations in 2022.

