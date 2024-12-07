On Mamata Banerjee Leading INDIA, Congress' Caution, Samajwadi's Support

Several prominent leaders from allied parties weighed in on Mamata Banerjee's statements.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remarks over leading the opposition INDIA bloc have sparked a flurry of reactions from allies within the coalition.

Speaking to a news channel on Friday, Ms Banerjee expressed frustration about the alliance's leadership and coordination. "I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said.

When asked why she herself hadn't taken charge of the bloc, Ms Banerjee stated, "If given the opportunity I would ensure its smooth functioning. I don't want to go outside West Bengal, but I can run it from here."

Ms Banerjee's comments quickly triggered speculations of her potentially leading the INDIA bloc, prompting clarification from Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who denied that Ms Banerjee sought leadership for personal ambition.

"She never said anything like this, she said she founded the INDIA alliance and that it was a necessary front against BJP. Her priority is West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is not interested in a chair in Delhi. If the INDIA bloc demands her leadership, she will do so from Kolkata only," Mr Ghosh said.

Several prominent leaders from allied parties weighed in on Ms Banerjee's statements.

"I don't know what she means exactly, after the exit polls came out there was only one meeting of INDIA alliance. It is a fact but one should understand what is the objective of INDIA bloc. 'Desh Bachao, BJP Hatao' this was a common resolve. Point here is the situation is not the same in every state," said CPI(M) leader D Raja.

The Congress, seen as the largest party in the INDIA bloc, responded cautiously to Banerjee's remarks.

"She has her opinion and intent. Mamata is a member of the INDIA bloc. Whatever conversations happen, it is natural that everyone will sit together and decide," said Congress leader TS Singhdeo.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi pointed to the need for consensus within the coalition.

"Nitish Kumar also expressed his desire to lead the INDIA bloc. But in a coalition of this magnitude, leadership decisions are not made unilaterally. It requires agreement and consultation among all members. The bloc will collectively decide who will lead, who will be the convener, or if there will be a chairperson, who that person will be. It's natural for leaders to aspire to lead, but such decisions are not about individual ambitions," he told news agency IANS.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar echoed this sentiment, saying, "The INDIA bloc is a coalition of many parties, and leadership decisions will be made collectively."

Another Congress MP, Tanuj Punia, said that these decisions should be discussed with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"This matter should be discussed with the Leader of Opposition and the party's National President. It's not something to be debated in the media. If Mamata Banerjee has suggestions, they should be presented for discussion among all member parties, and decisions will be taken accordingly," he said.

While INDIA partners Congress and CPI(M) expressed caution, Samajwadi Party leader Udaiveer Singh voiced support for Ms Banerjee

"She is a senior leader, she has a lot of experience. She is capable. Our party's relationship with her is good and we have trust in her leadership. INDIA bloc leaders together need to decide what needs to be done. If such a decision is taken, we will support it," Mr Singh said.

The TMC's dominance in West Bengal has bolstered its position within the INDIA bloc. Recent bypoll victories, including defeating the BJP, have reinforced Mamata Banerjee's stature as a formidable anti-BJP force. However, internal differences within the bloc and criticism over coordination have raised questions about its effectiveness.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee recently urged Congress and other INDIA bloc allies to set aside egos and recognise Ms Banerjee as the leader of the alliance.

The INDIA bloc, which comprises over two dozen opposition parties, was formed to counter the BJP's dominance. However, internal divisions and the competing ambitions of its leaders posed challenges which reflected in election results in states like Haryana and Maharashtra.