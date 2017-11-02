On Madhya Pradesh Day, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveils New Quarrel With US

"Our Madhya Pradesh is far better than America, England and some other countries. It is important to have positive thinking to see it. It is necessary to have a sense of pride in your state. People with slave mentality can believe that other countries are better than their own," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
He also said that the state has been developing at a fast pace, clocking a double digit growth rate.
"Over 7.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh are committed to freeing the state of corruption, terrorism and poverty. We are committed to making Madhya Pradesh the world's best state," the chief minister added.
Mr Chouhan had drawn considerable ridicule for remarks he made in the US recently that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than those in America.
The Opposition Congress was also quick to take a swipe at Mr Chouhan. "Shivraj will come to know the real condition of the roads in the state only when he gets down the chopper," senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had said.
As criticism mounted, his public relations division shared a series of images comparing roads in Madhya Pradesh and US.