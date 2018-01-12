Remembering Lohri Legend Dulla Bhatti Who Led A Revolt Against Mughal Emperor Akbar

Happy Lohri 2018: Remembering Lohri legend Dulla Bhatti.
New Delhi: When singing the famous Lohri song, 'Sundar Mundariye', you must have encountered the word 'Dulla Bhatti'. For the uninitiated, the wordings of the famous punjabi folk song are: "Sundar mundariye, hoe! Tera kaun wichara, hoe! Dulla Bhatti walla, hoe! Dulle di dhee vyayee, hoe! Ser shakkar payee...!" But are you aware about the legend of Dulla Bhatti, the man who revolted against the Mughal empire and saved many girls from being sold into slavery? Dulla Bhatti is revered as the 'Son of Punjab' for his unparalleled bravery.
On the occasion of Lohri, here are 10 facts about the legendary Dulla Bhatti:
- Dulla Bhatti was born in Punjab region of medieval India as Abdullah Bhatti.
- He led a revolt against the Mughals during Akbar's rule.
- He opposed abduction and selling of girls into slavery and is recognized for his social and humanitarian contribution to rescue and reintegrate the abducted girls from the Mughul forces.
- His compassion for the poor and contribution towards getting poor girls married and providing for their dowries is still remembered. The legacy of his heroism is celebrated during the festival of Lohri.
- Dullewala is a town in Bhakkar district in Pakistan's Punjab and is named after Dulla Bhatti. The town is famous by the name of Dulla Bhatti.
- In Punjabi language, an epic called 'Dulle di var' talks about the battle events of Dulla Bhatti. It talks about how Dulla Bhatti captured two of Akbar's wives. Infuriated, Akbar ordered his capture and a huge army was sent for the task.
- Dulla Bhatti's efforts earned him a lot of support. Envious of his popularity, his uncle Jalaludin complained to Akbar against him.
- While several attempts were made by the people to dissuade the army, he was ultimately captured and brought to the emperor's court and hanged to death in 1599.
- Shah Hussain, a contemporary Sufi poet who wrote of him, recorded his last words as "No honourable son of Punjab will ever sell the soil of Punjab".
- The valour of the 'son of Punjab' Dulla Bhatti is remembered on Lohri celebrations.