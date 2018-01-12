Remembering Lohri Legend Dulla Bhatti Who Led A Revolt Against Mughal Emperor Akbar

Happy Lohri 2018: Remembering Lohri legend Dulla Bhatti.

New Delhi: When singing the famous Lohri song, 'Sundar Mundariye', you must have encountered the word 'Dulla Bhatti'. For the uninitiated, the wordings of the famous punjabi folk song are: "Sundar mundariye, hoe! Tera kaun wichara, hoe! Dulla Bhatti walla, hoe! Dulle di dhee vyayee, hoe! Ser shakkar payee...!" But are you aware about the legend of Dulla Bhatti, the man who revolted against the Mughal empire and saved many girls from being sold into slavery? Dulla Bhatti is revered as the 'Son of Punjab' for his unparalleled bravery.