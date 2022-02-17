On Kumar Vishwas's Arvind Kejriwal Attack, A U-Turn 2 Days Before Voting

The Election Commission called Kumar Vishwas's comments "provocative, communally divisive".

The Election Commission removed its bar on broadcasting the explosive remarks of Kumar Vishwas against Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, hours after leaders from both sides of the political divide -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Congress's Rahul Gandhi -- referred to the matter and attacked the Delhi Chief Minister.



The poll body restrained the media on Wednesday from broadcasting the video where Kumar Vishwas, without naming Mr Kejriwal, accused him of wanting to the Chef Minister of Punjab or Prime Minister of an Independent nation (Khalistan).

In the video, which was shared by the BJP, he is heard recounting a conversation, and saying, "One day, he (Mr Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)… he wants power at any cost," he is heard saying.



The Election Commission restrained the media from broadcasting the interview, given to news agency ANI, calling the comments "provocative, communally divisive and inflammatory... maliciously manufactured and circulating in collusion with disruptive elements with a view to defame Arvind Kejriwal".

The video, the poll body said, was meant to promote ill will and hostility between different communities and create "unrest and disharmony" in Punjab.

Earlier today, at a rally in Punjab, PM Modi had referred to Kumar Vishwas's remarks, alleging that Mr Kejriwal and his party have the "same agenda" as Pakistan -- "to break India... to join hands with separatists to get power".

The allegations, he said, should be taken seriously by every voter and citizen.

"They are ready to join hands with separatists to get power. They are ready to break the country if required. Their agenda is not different from the agenda of the country's enemies and Pakistan. That's why they echo Pakistan's line on surgical strikes. That's why they want to increase the network of drugs in Punjab," he added.

Later in the evening, demanding that Mr Kejriwal respond to the issue, Rahul Gandhi said: "There is no need for long speeches. one word. You meet the media, a word like - Kumar Vishwas is telling a lie, I did not say such a thing or Kumar Vishwas is telling the truth, I did such a thing. Kejriwal is not answering. Why are they not answering...yes...because the founder of AAP (Kumar Vishwas) is telling the truth."

The Aam Aadmi Party has rubbished the claims of its former founder-member, who was once a close aide of Mr Kejrwal.

Senior party leader Raghav Chadha tweeted a strongly-worded statement, calling the comments "malicious, unfounded, fabricated and inflammatory".

The comments are "redolent of promoting hatred, ill will, feeling of hostility in society and in particular against the Aam Aadmi Party... as also intending to create a situation of unrest," the statement read.

Today, asked if he has evidence of his claims, Mr Vishwas said, "All this is being said by chintus (minions) of that self-engrossed person, who came in the scene only after our hard-earned victory. To enjoy the cream. Tell those chintus to send their master. We each show our cards – all the messages we have".

Kumar Vishwas had distanced himself from AAP five years ago after much acrimony with Mr Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Senior leaders had accused him of trying to break the party and pull down the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.