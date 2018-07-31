'Dance On Floors, Not On Roads': Delhi Police On Kiki Challenge

The bizarre social media sensation, Kiki Challenge, has been leading to a number of accidents.

After Mumbai Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, Delhi Police has now issued a warning against the viral #KikiChallenge, also known as #InMyFeelings challenge.

The challenge requires people to jump out of their cars to dance on the streets to singer Drake's hit 'In My Feelings'. The bizarre social media sensation has been leading to a number of accidents, which has the authorities worried.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge everyone to "Keep Delhi Roads Safe For All."

"Dance on the floors, not on the roads! #KikiChallenge is not worth the fun. #InMyFeelings Keep #Delhi roads safe for all," read the tweet.

Dance on the floors, not on the roads!

#KikiChallenge is not worth the fun.#InMyFeelings Keep #Delhi roads safe for all. pic.twitter.com/8BZcl5H78S - Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 31, 2018



The Uttar Pradesh Police, on Monday, shared a video showing what happens if the challenge goes wrong.

"Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge," they tweeted.

Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge#InMyFeelingsChallenge#UPPolicepic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa - UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018



Mumbai Police had earlier posted a video on Twitter with a warning, "Desist from public nuisance or face the music!"

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety#InMySafetyFeelingsChallengepic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018



The dance challenge has prompted a number of police agencies across the world to issue warning advisories.

Some videos of the challenge, uploaded on the internet, show oblivious dancers crashing into poles, tripping on potholes and even falling out of cars.

One video shows a dancing woman's handbag being stolen. Another shows a man getting hit by a car.

The challenge craze began after internet comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself dancing to the song.



(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)