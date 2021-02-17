On KCR's Birthday, PM Modi, Telugu Star Mahesh Babu And Others Greet Him

K Chandrasekhar Roa participates in tree plantation drive on his birthday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao turned 68 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of politicians and film stars greeted the Telangana Chief Minister on his birthday. Popularly known as KCR, the chief minister's counterparts from various states also posted birthday greetings on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK Chief MK Stalin and other leaders wished KCR today.

Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2021

Warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao Ji. I wish you good health and a long life in service of the people. @TelanganaCMO — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 17, 2021

Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao ji. Wishing for your happy and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 17, 2021

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted KCR today. Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, his brother and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan and leading star Mahesh Babu were among the Telugu filmstars who wished K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TRS leaders organised a blood donation camp at Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the party and other places in the state. A massive tree plantation drive was organised after an appeal by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar who is also a close relative of KCR. As part of the drive, one crore saplings will be planted by the end of the day.

Santosh Kumar has been conducting a green campaign called ''Green India Challenge'' since the last few years.

Thank you so much for being a part of #KotiVruksharchana, a befitting green gift, on the occasion of our beloved CM Sri #KCR garu, Sister Smt. @RaoKavitha garu along with Bava Sri #AnilRao garu planted saplings at their residence ????#HBDKCR????#LongLiveKCR#GreenIndiaChallenge???? pic.twitter.com/jhykvZr2EV — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) February 17, 2021

State ministers and other party leaders took part in the plantation drive at various locations. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu stars joined the tree plantation campaign and posted photos and videos on social media.

Wishing hon'ble @TelanganaCMO KCR garu a very Happy Birthday. May your leadership continue to uplift our state. Good health and happiness always! ???? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 17, 2021

Planting and nurturing trees is one of the best ways to reduce global warming. Let's join @MPsantoshtrs' endeavour to plant 1 crore saplings on the occassion of hon'ble @TelanganaCMO KCR garu's birthday on Feb 17th! #KotiVriksharchana#GreenIndiaChallenge@KTRTRSpic.twitter.com/x9fs1stBew — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 14, 2021

K Chandrasekhar Rao thanked all the leaders and wellknown personalities who wished him on his birthday.