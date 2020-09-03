On JEE, NEET, Supreme Court To Hear Review Plea By 6 States Tomorrow

The JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges were held on Tuesday. (File)

Ministers of six opposition-ruled states have gone to the Supreme Court, asking it to review its decision on holding NEET and Joint Entrance exams. The petition will come up before the judges tomorrow, who will hear it in their chambers.

The petition has sought a re-look into the court's decision refusing to defer the critical entrance exams in view of students' future.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges, however, were held on Tuesday amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.