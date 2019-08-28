Ministerial Panel On J&K To Draw Plan For Development: Government Sources

The centre says it will give top priority to developing Jammu and Kashmir

The government has formed a Group of Ministers to come up with a blueprint for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, government sources told NDTV. Their report will form the basis for any economic package for the state, which had its special status scrapped and was bifurcated into two Union Territories earlier this month, the sources said.

The committee will be chaired by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Its members will include Jitender Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Tomar.

The ministers will have to submit their report by October 30 - a day before the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh comes into effect.

While announcing the sweeping move on Jammu and Kashmir in parliament on August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah had said this will pave the way to the government's development plans for Jammu and Kashmir.

The government also said giving the Union Territory status to Jammu and Kashmir was meant to facilitate development, since it would bring it under central rule.

The centre has said Jammu and Kashmir becoming Union Territory will help develop the place faster

Assuring the nation that Jammu and Kashmir will not remain a Union Territory for long, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on August 8, said the government's decision can only bring about positive changes in the lives of the people.

It would mean protection of Indian laws, industrialisation, a boost in tourism and employment. Politically, not much will change, he assured.

"This was a step taken after a lot of thought... I don't think there will be a need to keep Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory for long, though Union Territory status will be retained for Ladakh," PM Modi said in a 38-minute speech.

Jammu and Kashmir had been under a lockdown since August 4, ahead of the government's big announcement in parliament.

More than 50,000 security personnel are on streets and phone service and internet are still off. The state's mainstream leaders, including former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been under arrest since.

