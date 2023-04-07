On Indian Student's Charge, ML Khattar's Tweet, Top UK University's Reply

An Indian student who alleged discrimination at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) on Thursday thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his intervention.

In a letter to the LSE, Mr Khattar had pointed out the allegations that Karan Kataria was disqualified from contesting the student union allegations following a smear campaign targeting his Indian and Hindu identity. He also shared the LSE's response stating that the matter is being probed.

"Thank you for this intervention, @mlkhattar ji. I am a proud Bharatiya, and your support means a lot to me and my family," Mr Kataria tweeted on Thursday.