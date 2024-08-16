On India-Bangladesh Border, A Strip Of Land Where Laws Of Both Apply

The corridor is in West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

On the border between India and Bangladesh, a country which is slowly emerging from a period of violence and turmoil, lies a narrow, unique strip of land where people can move freely without passports and visas, and where the laws of both countries apply.

The Teen Bigha Corridor, in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, was supposed to be handed over to Bangladesh in 1974. As part of a treaty between then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her Bangladeshi counterpart Mujibur Rahman, India was to hand over sovereignty of the Teen Bigha Corridor to Bangladesh and get South Berubari in return. This was intended to facilitate Bangladesh's access to the Dahargram-Angarpota enclaves and, for India, to the enclaves near South Berubari.

While Bangladesh held up its end of the deal, India couldn't do so because a constitutional amendment would be required. A compromise was found in 1992 and the Teen Bigha Corridor was leased to Bangladesh.

This has created a unique situation where the strip of land sees Bangladeshi citizens entering Indian soil and then returning to their country without a visa or passport. Under the terms of the agreement, Bangladeshis passing through the corridor are not frisked and there is no checking that takes place.

There is also an intersection through which traffic from India and Bangladesh flow - east to west for Bangladesh and north to south for India - and that is a space where the laws of both countries apply. If an Indian violates any rules, Indian law will apply to him and, similarly, action will be taken under Bangladeshi law for a citizen from that country.

The strip of land is manned both by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard, Bangladesh. The flow of traffic is regulated by policemen.

The Bangladeshi enclave that the corridor leads to has an area of 19 square kilometres and is surrounded by India on all sides.

Bangladesh At A Crossroads

Bangladesh now has an interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, after widespread protests forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as prime minister and flee to India on August 5.

Over 450 people have been killed since the latest wave of protests began in June and there have been reports of minorities being targeted.

Mr Yunus spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and assured him that the interim government will protect Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh and ensure their safety and security.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," PM Modi said in a post on X.