On Independence Day, US Praises India For Becoming A Leading Global Power

US congratulated India on Independence Day.

Wishing India on its 72nd Independence Day, the United States of America praised India for setting an example globally "by supporting democracy, diversity, and the rule of law".

In a statement, US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo said, "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people and government of India on their Independence Day. Since gaining its independence 71 years ago today, India has set an example for South Asia and the world by supporting democracy, diversity, and the rule of law-values shared by the United States."

Talking about the Indian-American diaspora, he said there is an "inspiring collaboration" in different sections of the society.

"As members of the oldest and largest democracies, the people of the United States and India have always enjoyed strong bonds of friendship. We are grateful for the vibrant Indian-American diaspora and the growing number of young people strengthening ties between our countries as exchange students," Mr Pompeo said.

Advertisement

The values shared by our people contribute to inspiring collaboration in health, energy, environment, science, and high technology that will fuel the jobs and prosperity of the future, he added.

He further said, "On this Indian Independence Day, we congratulate India- a unique civilization, fellow democracy, and a friend on taking its rightful place as a leading global power and continuing our shared efforts to sustain the rules-based order."