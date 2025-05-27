On Difference Between '<i>Aamchi</i>' And '<i>Tyanchi</i>' Mumbai, Chief Justice Says...

What's the difference between 'Aamchi Mumbai' and 'Tyanchi Mumbai'? The two popular Marathi epithets are commonly used in Mumbai, but have a difference in their meaning. A debate on their meanings came up in the Supreme Court during a hearing on a petition against the passenger jetty and terminal facilities project near the Gateway of India.

In Marathi, 'Aamchi' means ours, and 'Tyanchi' means theirs. But for Mumbai, it's called 'Aamchi', meaning where common people live, and 'Tyanchi' means where the elite live.

The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, who was on the Supreme Court bench that was hearing the petition, gave his take and said, "'Aamchi Mumbai' does not live in Colaba. It is only 'Tyanchi Mumbai' that lives in Colaba. 'Aamchi Mumbai' lives in Malad, Thane, Ghatkopar."

The senior lawyer appearing on behalf of the petitioner against the passenger jetty project said, "It is between 'Aamchi Mumbai' and 'Tyanchi Mumbai' - sometimes that is where the difference lies."

The Chief Justice-led bench rejected the petition and said, "It is like this - everyone wants a sewage treatment plant, but not behind my house. In the city, when something good is happening, everybody approaches the Supreme Court."

"You can see what the benefits of the coastal road are? A person from South Mumbai reaches Versova in 40 minutes, and earlier it used to take three hours," the CJI said.

CJI Gavai responded that such projects are implemented globally. There are such places all over the world. "If you go to Miami, there are so many," he said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners said the project is slated to be completed within two years.

"This huge project is going to come up for the benefit of only a particular section of society, and this is coming up without any public hearing, without any clearances," the counsel claimed.

The petition was filed by the Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association, an association of over 400 residents of Colaba, along with the petitioner.

The bench said the Bombay High Court is already considering the issue and requested that the High Court decide the matter before the monsoon ends.