On Delhi Statehood, AAP Says BJP Will Regret Fooling People Of Delhi

AAP leader Gopal Rai said BJP is running scared of telling people its stand.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stand on full statehood for Delhi and said the BJP will regret fooling the people of Delhi and will not find any escape for its deception.

"Why is the BJP running scared of making its stand clear on statehood for Delhi? It is running scared of telling people its stand on the full statehood for Delhi," AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

Mr Rai also said the BJP leaders are giving "strange statements" to avoid making their stand clear since the AAP has announced its campaign on the long pending issue.

"It is strange that even after being challenged by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to clarify the stand, BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, are trying to divert and deflect attention," he said.

Mr Kejriwal on Tuesday in a tweet questioned the stand of BJP leaders on full statehood to Delhi.