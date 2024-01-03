On Day 2 In South, PM Modi's Massive Roadshow In Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting a massive roadshow in Thrissur on Day 2 of his visit to South India that is seen as a mega push towards the BJP campaign for the Lok Sabha elections due later this year. The party is holding a massive meet for women which the Prime Minister will address.

It is being attended by teachers and anganwadi workers, and women from other walks of life.

While Kerala has a bipolar politics that swings between the Congress and the Left, it is also the second southern state where the BJP has managed to open its account.

In 2019, the party won one seat and its aim now is to increase its vote share and expand its footprint in the state.

The Prime Minister's visit, along with the Centre's economic push for te south, on the whole is expected to reduce what s being seen as a growing north-south divide. To that end, PM Modi, in his address at Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapally, spoke of common grounds, including the installation of the Sengol at the new parliament.

Of the 131 Lok Sabha seats in the south, the BJP has never won in 84 constituencies. Their only stronghold was Karnataka, which is currently being ruled by the Congress. In 2019, the party won 25 of Karnataka's 27 seats and got a toehold in Kerala with one seat.



The party is now working to expand its gains and make a niche in other southern states.

