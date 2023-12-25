On Christmas, N Biren Singh's Healing Touch Amid Manipur Crisis

Mr Singh underlined the importance of dialogue over violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed his government's commitment to resolve the ethnic violence that has gripped the state since May without resorting to "aggressive measures".

Over 180 people have died and thousands have been internally displaced since violence began on May 3 in the northeastern state.

"Will not use excessive force on own people," Mr Singh said on the occasion of Christmas while speaking to reporters.

Reacting to the Kuki-Zo protesters' blockade of Manipur State Transport inter-district passenger buses on designated routes, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his administration's commitment to "refrain from employing disproportionate force, highlighting the shared responsibility towards all residents, irrespective of their group affiliations."

Underlining the importance of dialogue over violence, he urged all involved parties to embrace peace and cooperation, encouraging the resettlement of people in their original places and promoting communal harmony within the state.

The Chief Minister stressed the necessity of patience in resolving the issue, acknowledging the time required for a comprehensive solution.

He further Biren urged organizations like the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) to recognize the futility of violence, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolution.