On CCTV, Madhya Pradesh Boy Falls Into Well, Friend's Screams Help Save Him

The boy fell into a 40-feet well while playing in the courtyard of his house.

A boy in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district had a narrow escape after he fell into a 40-feet well while playing in the courtyard of his house. The incident, which was captured by a CCTV camera, did not turn into a major tragedy as the owner of the house acted swiftly and rescued the boy within 3 minutes.

CCTV footage shows two boys playing in the courtyard of Pawan Jain's house on Monday evening.

One of the boys is seen walking along the narrow edge of the elevated platform in the middle of the courtyard when he trips and falls through a small grate covering the well.

The child screams for help as his friend who is riding his bicycle quickly gets off it and rushes to help him.

Hearing the cries of the children, the family members rushed out of the house.

"We threw a rope into the well for the child to hang on to till I could jump inside and get him out," Mr Jain said.

The video then shows the family members helping lower Mr Jain go down the well as they hold on to the rope. Within minutes, the child emerges from the well and is pulled out by the family members.

"The boy is safe now and did not sustain any injuries," Mr Jain added.